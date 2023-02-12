Coinciding with 2023 NRL season launch, Stan Original Dawn of the Dolphins documents the formative months of the first new club to join the competition in 16 years.

Produced by Onion TV, the three-part docuseries charts the Redcliffe Dolphins’ transition from successful community side to an elite professional force in the world’s leading rugby league competition.

The fly-on-the-wall camera crew track the year-long preparations, from securing the successful bid to the 2023 kickoff, in a story anchored by the business of becoming ‘NRL-ready’.

Navigating the club through their first tentative steps is Wayne Bennett, the most successful NRL coach in history with seven premiership wins. Bennett is a notably private person who returns home to Brisbane to oversee recruitment and help lay the building blocks for long-term success.

Joining Bennett is CEO Terry Reader, an experienced sports administrator who deals with the challenges of creating a club from scratch. There is also a supporting cast that includes Peter O’Sullivan, one of the country’s most revered talent spotters, and the man negotiating the club’s first major signings.

Dawn of the Dolphins was produced by Onion TV, in association with Screen Queensland. Episodes will be shown weekly from March 6.