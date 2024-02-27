DCD Rights announces presales for ‘My Life is Murder’ S4

UK-based distributor DCD Rights has confirmed a string of pre-sales for the fourth season of New Zealand murder mystery drama My Life Is Murder ahead of its official launch at the London Screenings.

A Greenstone Pictures MLIM Production for TVNZ and Acorn TV, the series stars Lucy Lawless as Alexa Crowe, a retired cop who returns to detective work after her boss asks her to assist with his most complex cases. The cast also includes Ebony Vagulans, Rawiri Jobe, and Joseph Naufahu.

Rights to the new season have been secured by YLE Finland, TV2 Denmark, Quebecor Content Canada, Yes-DBS Israel, ProFour Media Distribution for Hungary, Czech Republic, and Slovakia, and NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-To-Consumer for Universal TV in Africa, 13ÈME RUE in France and CALLE 13 Spain.

Season one of My Life Is Murder has also been acquired by AXN Mystery Channel Japan.

With the first four seasons having now sold to 90 territories, DCD Rights head of sales Rick Barker described the series as a “global phenomenon”.

“Lucy Lawless’ ability to deliver both comedy and drama in equal measure is one of the highlights of this classic murder mystery series,” he said.

“And, of course, the incredible New Zealand setting is a matchless character too.”