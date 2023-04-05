DCD Rights has announced more sales for the second season of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia’s Love Me ahead of its premiere on Binge this week.

Yes-dBS and Hot (Israel), Proximus, Pickx + (Belgium), and streaming service CBC Gem (Canada) have picked up the new episodes, joining the previously announced Acorn TV (UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, India) and Viaplay (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands).

It comes after the first season, which premiered in 2021, was acquired by nearly 50 territories, with both seasons to be available on Hulu in the US, Paramount+ for Italy, France, and Germany, Paramount Global across Latin America and the Caribbean, and Canal+ for Czech Republic and Slovakia.

DCD CEO Nicky Davies Williams said Love Me was a “wonderful piece of drama that combines laughter, loss, and love in a very authentic and relatable way”.

“These universal emotions are shared by each of us – giving the series very strong appeal to audiences in every part of the world,” she said.

The second season of the Binge-commission, set to premiere April 6, picks up with the Mathieson family navigating the complexities of relationships when new love becomes a long-term proposition.

Hugo Weaving returns as Glen, the father experiencing new love in his 60s, alongside Bojana Novakovic as the highly successful, yet complicated Clara, and William Lodder, as Aaron, who is facing the complexities of love, and new responsibility.

They are joined again by Heather Mitchell as Anita; Bob Morley as Peter; Celia Pacquola as Sacha; Shalom Brune-Franklin as Ella; and Mitzi Ruhlmann as Jesse.

All six episodes are directed by Bonnie Moir and produced by Nicole O’Donohue. Tamara Asmar joins Leon Ford as lead writer, with Adele Vuko and Pacquola each penning an episode. Executive producers are Michael Brooks, Hamish Lewis for Warner Bros. alongside the late Brian Walsh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, and Lana Greenhalgh for Foxtel.

Love Me is adapted from the Swedish Viaplay Original Alska mig, created by Josephine Bornebusch.