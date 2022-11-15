UK-based distributor DCD Rights has announced a line-up of pre-sales for the second series of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia’s Love Me, currently in production in Melbourne.

After snapping up the first season earlier this year, Hulu has again come on board for season 2 for the US. Other pre-sales include Acorn TV (UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, India) and Viaplay (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Netherlands). Paramount+ (Italy, France, Germany) and Paramount Global across Latin America (including Brazil) and the Caribbean have acquired both seasons one and two.

New sales have also been secured for the first season with SBS (Belgium) and Proximus, Pickx + (Belgium), with the drama now having been acquired by more than 25 territories.

“The international success of Love Me is well justified as it is a cleverly written drama that resonates with us all. Beautifully acted by an exceptional ensemble cast, it is completely relatable for viewers throughout the world. We are delighted to have a second exceptional season to offer our clients,” said DCD Rights CEO Nicky Davies Williams.

Commissioned by Foxtel’s Binge, the second season of Love Me sees the return of the Mathieson family, Glen, and his daughter Clara and his son Aaron, who have picked up the pieces of their complex lives following Christine’s death and are grappling with a new reality that poses the challenging question – is love enough?

The cast includes Hugo Weaving, Bojana Novakovic, William Lodder, Sarah Peirse, Heather Mitchell, Shalom Brun-Franklin, Celia Pacquola, and Bob Morley.

Love Me is adapted from the Swedish Viaplay Original Alska mig, created by Josephine Bornebusch.

All six episodes of the second season are directed by Bonnie Moir, with Tamara Asmar joining Leon Ford as lead writer. Adele Vuko and Pacquola also each pen an episode. Nicole O’Donohue produces, with executive producers Michael Brooks, Hamish Lewis for WB alongside Brian Walsh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, and Lana Greenhalgh for Foxtel.