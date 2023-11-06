Did you miss the Australian Feature Film Forum? IF has you covered

At last week’s Australian International Movie Convention, a panel of producers, exhibitors and distributors came together to ask tough questions of each other in order to stimulate a better understanding of each sector’s decision-making processes and enable insights into the complexities of finding audiences for Australian films in cinemas.

Moderated by Hoodlum chief content officer Tracey Vieira, the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session included Event Cinemas general manager content Claire Gandy, Limelight Cinemas director Ross Entwistle, Maslow Entertainment managing director Marc Wooldridge, Roadshow Films CEO Joel Pearlman, Causeway Films producer Sam Jennings and See Pictures producer Jamie Hilton.

If you missed the session, never fear: Courtesy of the Australian Feature Film Forum, IF would like to offer our valued magazine and premium content subscribers FREE access to the recording of the session.

Subscribers will be sent an email with details about how to access the catch-up later this week, with the video available until November 19.

If you would like to subscribe to IF, go here. Your subscription helps to support independent screen journalism in Australia.