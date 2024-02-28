‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ (Trailer)

Goran Stolevski’s Housekeeping for Beginners, winner of the 2023 Queer Lion, will officially release in cinemas May 9 via Maslow Entertainment.

Shot in Macedonia, the film revolves around Anamaria Marinca’s Dita, who, despite never aspiring to be a mother, finds herself compelled to raise her girlfriend’s two daughters—Mia, a tiny troublemaker, and Vanesa, a rebellious teenager. As their individual wills clash, a heartwarming story unfolds about an unlikely family’s struggle to stay together.

The cast also includes Alina Serban, Samson Selim, Vladimir Tintor, Mia Mustafa, Dzada Selim, Sara Klimoska, Rozafë Çelaj and Ajse Useini.

Housekeeping for Beginners premiered at the Venice Film Festival in the Orizzonti (Horizons) competition.

Marija Dimitrova at Skopje-based List Production and Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska at Warsaw-based Madants produced Housekeeping for Beginners, with Beata Rzeźniczek of Madants, Ankica Tilic at Kinorama, Milan Stojanovic at Sense Production and Blerta Basholli at Industria Film. Causeway Films’ Kristina Ceyton and Sam Jennings, who produced Stolevski’s first two films, You Won’t Be Alone and Of An Age, are co-producers.

The Adelaide Film Festival supported the production of the film via its investment fund.