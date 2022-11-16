Visual effects giant DNEG is opening a Sydney studio and is set to lead the visual effects for George Miller’s Furiosa.

DNEG Sydney, supported by the NSW Government’s Job Plus Program, will be located within the Tech Central district in Pyrmont, and is expected employ around 500 artists. Set to open in early 2023, it will be a full service VFX studio and an Australian home for DNEG Animation, which recently worked on Kid Cudi’s Entergalatic for Netflix.

Returning home from London to lead the studio as creative director is Andrew Jackson, who won an Oscar for his work on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in 2021.

Prior to that, Jackson received an Oscar nomination for his work on Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, with his most recent work as a production VFX supervisor for Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer.

“DNEG is leading the charge when it comes to supporting some of the most creative and visionary directors in the industry, and together we are creating groundbreaking, innovative and inspiring VFX and animation work,” said Jackson.

“I am thrilled to take up this position at the new DNEG Sydney studio, and to be back on home turf, working once again with George Miller following our work together on Fury Road.

“DNEG’s entrance into the Australian market will provide us with access to a new pool of talented individuals, including some of the most imaginative minds in the industry, and I am delighted to be working with the new crew that we are building to deliver some truly inspirational effects.”

Doug Mitchell, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and George Miller on the set of ‘Furiosa’.

DNEG’s credits span the James Bond, Harry Potter and Fast and Furious franchises, as well as Dune, Tenet, Bladerunner 2049, Intersteller and Inception. Sydney will mark its tenth studio globally, with others in London, LA, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, Mumbai, Chennai, Mohali, and Bangalore.

One of DNEG Sydney’s first hires is VFX supervisor Dan Bethell, who joins from Rising Sun Pictures. Bethell is serving as DNEG VFX supervisor on Furiosa, having previously received a Visual Effects Society (VES) Award for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road.

Bethell’s previous credits as VFX supervisor also include Thor: Love and Thunder, Mortal Kombat, Extraction, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Furiosa, a prequel to Fury Road, starring Ana Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, recently wrapped a shoot across Sydney and regional NSW. It is slated for release via Warners Bros in 2024. Miller produces with Doug Mitchell.

DNEG CEO and chairman Namit Malhotra said the opprotunity to collaborate with filmmakers of the calibre of George Miller was the driving force behidn the company.

“Extending our filmmaker-focused approach to a fourth continent and building a substantial and sustainable presence in Sydney that allows us to engage with Australia’s talented and experienced creative leaders, artists, technologists and production crews, marks another milestone in our mission to bring the very best VFX and animation services to filmmakers all over the world,” he said.

“My thanks to the producers for choosing DNEG as their partner on Furiosa, and to the NSW Government for their support and for extending such a warm welcome to our team.”

Mitchell said that from his first call with Malhotra, he had been “amazed at how proactive, engaged and focused” DNEG was in ensuring he and Miller would have what they need for Furiosa.

“I am especially excited to collaborate with DNEG to create the visual effects for Furiosa in our home state of NSW, as we wrap what we believe is the biggest production ever filmed in the state,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to this and many future collaborations with Namit and his team.”

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said DNEG was the next heavyweight in a growing list of companies to set up shop in Sydney.

“DNEG has built an incredible reputation and I’m delighted to welcome the company to Sydney, as we support new job opportunities and, in this case, continue our strong support for NSW’s thriving creative industries.”

The $250 million Jobs Plus Program is part of the NSW Government’s COVID recovery strategy, provides training and infrastructure rebates support and payroll tax relief, as well as the provision of free or subsidised government spaces and accommodation. Past recipients within the screen industry include Flying Bark Productions, with the program the program assisting the company in significantly expanding its Alexandria studio.

DNEG Sydney’s current job openings are listed here.