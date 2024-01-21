‘Eddie’s Lil Homies’ (Trailer)

Inspired by the book series from AFL legend Eddie Betts, Eddie’s Lil’ Homies centres on the playground adventures of Eddie and his ragtag group of friends as they navigate the fun and challenges of friendship.

Outside of home and away from school, their friends are family and the playground is their universe. It’s a world of competition, imagination, and fantasy, where anything and everything is possible, where imaginary friends can be real, games of rock paper scissors can take on stupendous importance, and kindness, empathy and a good rap can help put anything right.

Hunter Page-Lochard voices the titular Eddie, with Miah Madden as Lottie, Andrew Dang as Tal, and Billy Betts (Betts’ eight-year-old son) as Junior.

Additional cast members include Leela Varghese as Shanti, James Smith as Lachie, and Crystal Nguyen as Decks.

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies was produced by Sophie Byrne of Highly Spirited, and Eddie Betts and Anna Scullie of Betts Promotions, along with story producer Mark O’Toole, who also executive produces with Bernadette O’Mahony.

The creative team also included animation director Arthur Moody and co-director Luke Jurevicius, with animation services provided by Vishus Productions and post-production services provided by Artisan Post Group.

The Netflix/NITV co-commission was produced in South Australia and financed with the assistance of the South Australian Film Corporation. It is distributed by the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, which also provided major production investment.

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies premieres on Friday, February 16 at 7.30pm on NITV and from midnight on Netflix in Australia and New Zealand.