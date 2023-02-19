Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has taken home four BAFTA Awards, recognising the film’s casting, costume design, hair and makeup and leading actor Austin Butler, while Cate Blanchett snared the leading actress prize for Tár.

However, the night belonged to Netflix’s German-language WWI epic All Quiet on the Western Front, which took home seven prizes, including Best Film, Best Film Not in the English Language and Director for Edward Berger. The film now holds the record for the most BAFTAs won by a non-English title, outpacing 1988’s Cinema Paradiso‘s five.

The BAFTA Awards were held Sunday evening UK time (Monday morning AEDT) the Royal Festival Hall in London, hosted by Richard E. Grant.

Leading Actress was a tight race, with Blanchett nominated against Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Ana De Armas for Blonde, Danielle Deadwyler for Till and Emma Thompson for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

Blanchett’s win for Tár adds to a host of prizes the actress has won for the Todd Field film so far, including a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and the Venice Film Festival’s Volpi Cup.

Butler’s BAFTA win also follows his Golden Globe earlier this year. He took home Leading Actor against a field that included Colin Farrell for The Banshees Of Inisherin; Brendan Fraser for The Whale; Daryl Mccormack for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande; Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living.

Of Elvis’s other prizes, Aussie Nikki Barrett and American Denise Chamian triumphed for casting over nominees for Aftersun, All Quiet on the Western Front, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Triangle of Sadness.

Catherine Martin now has six BAFTAs to her name, winning in the costume design category for Elvis over All Quiet On The Western Front, Amsterdam, Babylon and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

However, Martin, Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn missed out on the production design prize, which was won by Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino for Babylon.

Elvis‘s hair and make up team, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston and Shane Thomas, snared their gong over the teams for All Quiet On The Western Front, The Batman, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical and The Whale.

While the cinematography category featured two Aussies in Mandy Walker (Elvis) and Greig Fraser (The Batman), the prize ultimately went to James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front.

Elvis was also nominated for editing, which went to Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as sound and Best Film, which both went to All Quiet on the Western Front.

Emma Mackay, star of British-Australian Frances O’Connor’s debut directorial feature Emily, won the EE Rising Star Award.

See the full list of winners here.