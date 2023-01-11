As expected, Cate Blanchett secured her fourth Golden Globe today for her performance as the titular character in Todd Field’s Tár.

The Aussie, who was widely tipped to come out on top for her turn as a famous composer who is caught up in a public scandal, beat out the likes of Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) for the award, but was unable to attend the ceremony due to production commitments in the UK.

There was also some joy for Baz Luhrmann’s Queensland-shot Elvis, with lead actor Austin Butler winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, a category that also included Hugh Jackman for his role in The Son.

Butler paid special tribute to Luhrmann, whom he described as a “bold, visionary filmmaker” who allowed him “the experience to take risks”.

“Baz Luhrmann, I love you. Thank you for believing in me in those moments I didn’t even believe in myself. I’m so grateful to you.”

Luhrmann was also nominated for Best Director – Motion Picture, an award that went to Steven Spielberg forThe Fabelmans, which also beat out Elvis for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama, @austinbutler! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3J0s10IeXs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Of the other Australians up for individual awards, Margot Robbie (Babylon) lost out to Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Michelle Yeoh for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, while Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) was beaten by Ozark‘s Julia Garner for Best Supporting Actress – Television.

Elsewhere, Milly Alcock took to the stage to celebrate House of the Dragon‘s win in Best Television Series – Drama.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin was the biggest film winner of the night with three awards, including Best film – musical or comedy, while Abbott Elementary led the TV winners, also with three.

Today’s ceremony heralded a return to television for the awards, which have come under increased scrutiny across the past couple of years following a damning expose on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association published in The Los Angeles Times, highlighting unethical practices and a lack of diversity among its membership, including no black members.

In a speech towards the end of the night HFPA president Helen Hoehne said it had been a year of “momentous change for the organisation”.

“We are proud of the work we have done, the progress we have made, and the journey we are on,” she said.

“We commit to continuing to strengthen our partnership with Hollywood and with the worldwide fans who celebrate, like we do, the best in film and television.

“We will continue to support groups that amplify a variety of voices and continue to add representation to our organisation from around the world as we did this past year.”

The sense of occasion was not lost on host Jerrod Carmichael, who made a series of jokes at the HFPA’s expense in his opening monologue.

“One moment you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the black face of an embattled organisation,” he said.

“Life really comes at you fast,” he said.

The full list of winners is here.