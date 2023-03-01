More cast details have emerged for Helium Pictures’ drama Paper Dolls, with Emma Booth, Thomas Cocquerel, and Ditch Davey joining the previously announced Emalia, Naomi Sequeira, Miah Madden, Courtney Clarke, and Courtney Monsma in the ensemble.

Set at the turn of the new millennium, the eight-part scripted series follows five aspiring singers thrust into the spotlight in pursuit of pop stardom and fame on music reality television show Pop Rush. However, the five young women must navigate the dark side of a glamourous industry determined to commodify them.

Booth plays Margot Murray, PR director of the fictional record company Millennium International Music, with Davey portraying company head Roger Levett, and Cocquerel on board as Teddy Pearse, the new manager of the girl group.

Also included in the supporting cast are Lyndon Watts, Carlos Sanson Jr., Ben Turland, Philippa Northeast, and Elizabeth Cullen.

The story, which is based on an original concept created by former Bardot member Belinda Chapple, is created and written by Ainslie Clouston, who worked alongside writers David Hannam, Marieke Hardy, Jenna Purcell, Sara Khan, and Thomas Wilson-White.

The Network 10 series is directed by Tenika Smith, Nina Buxton, and Erin White, with Jessica Carrera and Kerrie Mainwaring producing.

Helium founder and chief creative officer Mark Fennessy is executive producing with Chapple, while Alexander Pettaras is on board as an associate producer.

Booth, known for her work across Glitch and The Gloaming, said she was pleased to be back in Australia at what was “an exciting time in television for female-driven storytelling”.

“The creative team behind Paper Dolls has crafted a powerful, nuanced and fascinating story about the perks and perils of fame that I can’t wait to bring to life,” she said.

Cocquerel, who plays Tom Raikes in HBO period drama The Gilded Age, also said it was “a joy” to be filming in his native country.

“I’m so excited to be joining such a talented ensemble for Paper Dolls,” he said.

“The scripts are gripping, and I think audiences are going to be really captivated by this story. I haven’t shot in Sydney since I started working nearly 10 years ago and it’s so nice to be back.”

Speaking about the series, Davey said stories like Paper Dolls were vital for “safeguarding the future lives and careers of the artists that are the faces of our entertainment industries”.

“This is a story that peers behind the curtain and shines a spotlight onto the darker and largely unseen corners of the industry,” he said.

Paper Dolls is a Helium Pictures production for Network 10, with major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW.

Entertainment One (eOne) handles international distribution.