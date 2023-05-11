Emma Harvie joins ‘RFDS’ as cameras roll on second season

The cast and crew of Endemol Shine Australia’s RFDS have gone back to Broken Hill to commence shooting on season two, with Emma Harvie joining the action.

Set one year after Eliza (Emma Hamilton) left Broken Hill behind, the new episodes pick up with the lives of RFDS South East progressing at a rapid rate. The determined team will face some of their most confronting challenges to date –all against the isolation, beauty, and brutality of the outback.

Joining Hamilton in the returning cast are Stephen Peacocke, Rob Collins, Justine Clarke, Ash Ricardo, Jack Scott, Sofia Nolan, Rodney Afif, Ash Hodgkinson, and Thomas Weatherall.

Harvie, who is known for her roles in Colin From Accounts and Frayed, will play Chaya, a charismatic mental health nurse.

RFDS is executive produced by Endemol Shine Australia head of scripted Sara Richardson, Kindling’s Imogen Banks, and Julie McGauran for Seven, with Ian Meadows and Ross Allsop producing.

Writers Ian Meadows and Claire Phillips, who each worked on the first season, are returning alongside new additions Magda Wozniak, Kodie Bedford, and Adrian Russell Wills, who directs with season one helmer Jeremy Sims and Rachel Ward.

Banks co-created the series with Meadows and former ESA co-CEO Mark Fennessy.

Since premiering in Australia in 2021, the drama has been launched by Channel 4 for More 4 in the UK, PBS in the US, TV4 in Sweden, SBS in Belgium, Talpa in the Netherlands, and TVNZ in New Zealand, following deals via distributor Banijay Rights.

Season two of RFDS will premiere on Seven and 7plus later this year.