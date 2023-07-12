Emmy nominations for Bartlett, Snook, Debicki, Torv, as cloud hangs over ceremony

Sarah Snook has secured her third Emmy nomination, while Murray Bartlett is up for prizes across multiple categories, as the Television Academy announced the full list of contenders for the 75th Emmy Awards.

As expected, HBO drama Succession lead the charge with its final season, receiving a total of 27 nods, including best drama, coming in ahead of network stablemates The Last of Us (24 nominations) and the second season of The White Lotus (23 nominations). The third season of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso led the comedy categories with 21 nods, followed by Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel with 14.

Snook is once again up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Shiv Roy, joining New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

Bartlett will have the opportunity to go back-to-back in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, having won the award last year for The White Lotus. This time he gets the nod for his role as Nick De Noia in Welcome to Chippendale’s, alongside Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Joseph Lee (Beef), Ray Liotta (Black Bird), Young Mazino (Beef) and Jesse Plemons (Love and Death).

The Australian is also included in the Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series field for playing Frank in The Last of Us, competing for the award with co-stars Nick Offerman, Lamar Johnson, and Keivonn Montreal Woodard, as well as Succession‘s James Cromwell and Arian Moayed.

Nominated for the first time is Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in The Crown. She will compete for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series against Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), and The White Lotus‘s Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Simona Tabasco.

Bartlett is not the only Australian nominated for The Last of Us, with Anna Torv picking up her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos , joining fellow cast members Lynskey and Storm Reid, with the trio up against Succession‘s Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones, and Harriet Walter.

Outside of the acting categories, Australian director Kim Gehrig is nominated for Outstanding Commercial for her work on Apple ad The Greatest, while Fletcher Moules is recognised as one of the producers on the animated music special Entergalactic, which is up for Outstanding Animated Program.

Composer Allyson Newman has also been nominated in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category for her work on The L Word: Generation Q.

There may yet be a wait for the winners to be announced, with Variety reporting the ceremony’s scheduled September 18 air date could be pushed back to November or January 2024 as a result of a potential SAG-AFTRA strike in support of the WGA. As yet, no host has been confirmed for the awards.