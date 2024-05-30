Event wrap-up: Amy Poehler visits the Opera House for Vivid; ‘Colin From Accounts’ S2 premiere

Amy Poehler appears in conversation as part of Vivid Ideas

Actress and comedian Amy Poehler took part in a special Vivid Ideas event at the Sydney Opera House on Monday, May 27.

Poehler was in Sydney for Vivid Sydney Presents – In Conversation with Amy Poehler plus a special first look at Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

The sold-out event at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House, offered the audience an exclusive 30-minute look at select scenes from Inside Out 2, the sequel to Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning Inside Out, which sees Poehler once again voice the role of Joy. The conversation was moderated by Zan Rowe.

Amy Poehler Rove McManus and Tasma Walton April Rose Pengilly Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny Vivid festival director Gill Minervini Lucia Field Emma Watkins Tsehay Hawkins

‘Colin From Accounts’ Season Two premiere

Colin From Accounts creators and stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer walked the yellow carpet at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Wednesday evening for the season two.

They were joined by castmates Helen Thomson, Emma Harvie, Tai Hara, Michael Logo, Genevieve Hegney, Annie Maynard, John Howard, Justin Rosniak, and Zak, who plays Colin the dog.

Attendees also included Emma Lung, Sarah Roberts, Lukas Radovich, Merrick Watts, Francesca Hung, and Tess Homann.

The new series is now available to stream on Binge.