Patrick Brammall to lead AppleTV+ crime thriller series ‘The Dispatcher’

Colin From Accounts co-creator and star Patrick Brammall will lead a new crime thriller series being produced by 60Forty Films and Werner Film Productions for AppleTV+.

The Dispatcher is a six-part, Australian-set adaptation of US author Ryan David Jahn’s 2011 novel of the same name that will be penned by Australian writer Kris Mrksa.

Brammall will play Ian Hunt, a police detective whose three-year-old daughter disappeared without a trace 10 years earlier. Believing she was abducted, Hunt loses his marriage and faces emotional turmoil.

But when Hunt receives a distress call from a young girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost.

Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta are executive producing for 60Forty Films, alongside Mrksa and Werner Film Productions’ Joanna Werner.

Brammall is known for playing Gordon Crapp opposite wife Harriet Dyer on Binge rom-com Colin From Accounts, the second season of which premiered at the end of May.

He also appears in the Paramount+ supernatural series Evil, and voices Uncle Rad in Bluey. His previous credits include Glitch, Call Your Mother, and The Letdown, as well as both the Australian and US versions of Stan-commissioned crime comedy No Activity, which he co-wrote and produced.