Evertz’s solutions for live production, media asset management and automation and playout can now be accessed on Google Cloud.

For live production, Evertz is featuring its DreamCatcher suite of production tools, a soluiton which provides an number of services including ingest, playback, live editing, and slow-motion replay. With Google Cloud, Evertz will provide scalable tools to allow remote production teams to create highlight clips, playlists, and replays from multiple angles. DreamCatcher has been designed to scale to any size of production and operators, and has been used for the largest sporting events in the world.

“We are excited to be working with Google Cloud to offer our customers a flexible and scalable solution that allows them to create more content, cost effectively.” said Evertz director of business development, live media solutions Nima Malekmanesh.

“Customers are starting to rapidly adopt managed cloud services, like Google Cloud, aspart of their overall strategy for modernising their production workflows and migrate to a pure cloud solution or a hybrid that meshes both on-premise equipment and the cloud.”

For media supply chain and channel origination, Evertz’ Mediator-X and OvertureRT-LIVE are available on Google Cloud to provide media companies enterprise-class and cloud-based playout and content management solutions.

Mediator-X is an advanced Media Asset Management (MAM) and workflow engine that optimises the preparation and distribution of both linear and non-linear assets. Mediator-X supports automated and rules-driven workflows for all elements of the media processing chain including: content ingest, quality-control (QC), quality-assurance (QA), archiving, versioning, conformance, transcoding, regionalisation and captioning/subtitling. Mediator-X is designed to deliver advanced media processing functions, complex elastic searches, and analytics by integrating the next generation of database technologies. OvertureRT-LIVE is a highly integrated channel playout solution. With OVRT-LIVE-VM, all elements of a traditional playout and emission chain can be virtualised and deployed both on premise and Google Cloud environments to enable hybrid deployment architectures.

“Media companies are looking for ways to generate more revenues from their content across multiple platforms. As such, our customers are seeking alternative implementation and deployment models for their content,” said Evertz VP of file based solutions Dan Turow.

“With Mediator-X and OvertureRT Live available onGoogle Cloud, we can offer a solution that can be quickly deployed to address these new opportunities while reducing their overall infrastructure costs.”

Google Cloud global head of media and entertainment, gaming partnerships Kip Schauer said: “We are excited to work with Evertz, an industry leader for production and playoutmarkets.

“With Evertz solutions for virtualized production and playout workflows now available on Google Cloud, customers will be able to create and deliver content to their audiences more effectively and offer the media and entertainment industry innovative and resilient solutions that are enterprise class and accessible from anywhere.”