Lazy Susan Films and Mad Ones Films’ Latecomers, the second season of Epic Films and KOJO Studios’ First Day, and Blackfella Films’ The Australia Wars will contend this year’s Screen Diversity & Inclusion Network (SDIN) Award, which will be announced at the Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Awards in May.

Presented by SPA and the SDIN, the award recognises an Australian-based project, producer, production company, or screen organisation that has made a significant contribution to diversity and inclusion, either on or offscreen, within the Australian screen industry.

SDIN co-chair Michelle Cheng said this year’s finalists were examples of how authentic and meaningful representation can inform, educate, and inspire social change.

“The awards panel have chosen these shows because they push boundaries and have the power to shift how the public perceives people who identify as LGBTIQ+, people with disability and First Nations people, who have traditionally been underrepresented on and off screen,” she said.

Fellow co-chair Kelrick Martin agreed, noting the projects were each deserving of recognition for their “unique, exciting, and impactful storytelling”.

“Every year, the contenders for the SDIN Award are impossible to separate, such is the quality of diverse representation we are seeing on our screens today,” he said.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the SDIN Award at Screen Forever 37 in May.”

Screen Forever 37 will take place May 3-5 on the Gold Coast, followed by an online global market on May 9-10. Find out more information on how to register here.