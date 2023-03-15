Australia has representation across six categories for this year’s Rockie Awards, held as part of the Banff World Media Festival in June.

Wooden Horse, WildBear Entertainment, and Cream Productions’ Stuff The British Stole (Documentary and Factual – Arts and Culture), Epic Films and Kojo Studios’ First Day (Live Action: Youth), SAM Content’s Inconceivable: The Secret Business of Breeding Humans (Documentary and Factual – Science and Technology), and ITV Studios Australia’s Life on the Outside were among 141 nominees from 29 countries announced this week.

There were also two projects from Eureka Productions – Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Reality Series) and The Mole (Competition Series & Game Shows).

It means Australia joins France as the equal fifth most nominated country behind the US (52 nominations), UK (41 nominations), Canada (37 nominations), and Germany (eight nominations).

The winners will be selected by an international industry jury comprising more than 150 senior entertainment and media professionals.

This will be the first year since before the pandemic that the awards for the international program competition will be announced in person, with the ceremony to be held Monday, June 12 at 5pm MT (10am Thursday AEST), while also being live-streamed.

Banff World Media Festival executive director Jenn Kuzmyk said the event was once again excited to once again be celebrating live.

“The Rockie Awards represent the best content in the world with entries from 48 countries,” she said.

“It’s the first time we’ve been able to do this since before the pandemic, and it’s going to be an incredible show.”

Find the full list of nominees here.