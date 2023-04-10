In the fourth season of Hoodlum Entertainment’s Five Bedrooms, Liz (Kat Stewart), Ben (Stephen Peacocke), Heather (Doris Younane), Ainsley (Katie Robertson), Harry (Roy Joseph), and Simmo (Johnny Carr) return in the midst of their own unique crises, with each striking at the core question of the series: what’s the best way to live a life, and who are the best people to live that life with?

The group will be forced to navigate a controversial romantic entanglement, plus an unexpected diagnosis.

Five Bedrooms is created and written by Michael Lucas and Christine Bartlett, who also serve as producers alongside Hoodlum EPs Nathan Mayfield and Tracey Robertson.

Set in Melbourne, the series is made with support from VicScreen, and assistance from Screen Australia.

The season return of the program will stream exclusively on Paramount+ from Sunday, May 14.