‘For the Love of Pets’ finds new home at Channel 5 in the UK

UK broadcaster Channel 5 is set to welcome Context Media’s For the Love of Pets after acquiring the ob-doc series in a deal negotiated through Escapade Media.

Narrated by Jai Courtney, the 8 x 60-minute program follows those who devote their lives to the animals in their care, from vets performing life-changing surgeries to the re-homing team working to care for and re-home more than 4,000 pets per year, and the compassionate team, who manage the pet memorial and cremation services.

Context Media’s Peter Jenetsky and Tim Clucas executive produce, while Kym Slaby is the series producer.

Omnicom Media Group subsidiary, OMnet Australia, provided production financing for the series, the first season of which was filmed on location at Animal Welfare League of South Australia’s Animal Care Centre.

The deal follows the announcement of a second season in August, centring on the teams at RSPCA Queensland and QVS/Pet Emergency, which have come on board as partners of the program.

The series has also secured primetime slots with broadcasters in the US and New Zealand, having premiered on Channel 9 earlier this year.

Jenetsky said he felt sure Channel 5’s audiences would love watching the “amazing and devoted animal carers, vets, and nurses” featured on the program.

“The inexplicable human–animal bond is something people all around the world share and benefit from,” he said.

“So when the time comes for our furry friends to need a helping human hand, it’s reassuring to know there are people and organisations who step up to meet this need.”

Channel 5 senior acquisitions manager Damian O’Hara said viewers of the channel had “a great love for animals and their stories”.

“They will no doubt embrace the wonderful tales of compassion and care in this new series, as we look to the incredible work for the Australian vets and carers,” he said.