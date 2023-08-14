‘For the Love of Pets’ settles into new home in Queensland for season two

Context Media has begun capturing more animal care efforts, this time in Queensland, for the second season of 9Network docuseries For The Love Of Pets.

Having previously focused on the staff, volunteers and animals at the Animal Welfare League of South Australia, the new episodes will follow the teams at RSPCA Queensland and QVS/Pet Emergency, which have come on board as partners of the program.

Situated halfway between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, RSPCA’s ‘Wacol’ campus is one of the most significant animal welfare facilities in the Southern Hemisphere, housing an adoption centre, 24/7 hospital for domestic and wildlife animals and a 24-hour call centre co-ordinating animal rescues.

Closer to the city, Queensland Veterinary Services, a specialty surgery and emergency hospital in Brisbane, tackles a flow of animals in need through their doors.

The new season will be executive produced by Context Media’s Peter Jenetsky and Tim Clucas, alongside series producer, Ian Withnall, and financed by Omnicom Media Group subsidiary, OMnet Australia for Nine.

Jenetsky paid tribute to RSPCA and QVS Pet Emergency for permitting access to their operations.

“Both are fantastic production partners who have opened the doors to their organisations and allowed our cameras to capture the high-level drama of animal emergencies in real-time, to the heart-warming journeys of homeless animals into the loving arms of a new family,” he said.

“Our global audience will laugh, cry, and be endlessly fascinated by the work of the wonderfully dedicated and passionate group of caring veterinary, rescue, and welfare professionals who each and every day strive to transform and save the lives of animals in need.”

Escapade Media will again handle international distribution and sales, with the first season currently selling around the globe to international networks including in the US, UK, and New Zealand.

Managing director Natalie Lawley said the company was looking forward to announcing more prime-time sales.

“The continuation of the brand supports our belief that For The Love Of Pets has a very strong point of difference within the marketplace, along with the excellent production values, results in a very strong offering globally,” she said.