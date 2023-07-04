‘Founder’ (Trailer)

Founder Films’ four-part documentary series Founder offers exclusive access to the founders of some of Australia’s most successful tech companies.

Featuring Founder Films’ Luke Anear, who is also the CEO and founder of SafetyCulture, alongside Canva’s Melanie Perkins, Sr, Brighte’s Katherine McConnell and Finder’s Fred Schebesta, the subjects for the documentary series prove that there’s no one formula for success or a perfect template for a founder.

All sparked by one big idea, viewers will get behind-the-scenes access to the deep uncertainty, doubt, and struggle these founders face as they try to create something from nothing. Their eventual market dominance was not easily won, with immeasurable personal and financial sacrifice and a fair share of doubt along the way.

Founder was directed by Enzo Tedeschi and produced by Diana Fisk, with Matthew Jeppsen serving as cinematographer, and original music by Duncan Thum.

All episodes of Founder will be available to rent on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Google Play from early August.