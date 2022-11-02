Foxtel has inked a new multi-year partnership with NBCUniversal that includes content from Sky Studios and streaming service Peacock, as well as Universal Television titles such as The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and 30 Rock.

A week after Seven announced it had struck a deal with the media conglomerate for free-to-air rights to its portfolio, the subscription service announced the addition of much of the catalogue, including Australian premiere rights to Universal Pictures and Peacock original movies, including Fast and Furious, Jurassic Park, and Despicable Me.

As part of the agreement, Foxtel retains rights to NBCU channel brands, including CNBC, Universal TV channel, and Dreamworks Animation TV, while adding MSNBC and NBC News NOW, both of which will be available on news streaming service Flash.

Foxtel already has a Bravo unscripted content rights agreement with the NBCU to house new seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, and Below Deck Mediterranean on Fox Arena, with the series available on-demand on Foxtel and BINGE.

Foxtel Group’s chief content and commercial officer Amanda Laing said the deal was the latest chapter in the company’s “long shared history with NBCU of bringing iconic entertainment to millions of Australians”.

“We are pleased to extend our strong relationship with NBCU, securing their amazing range of acclaimed films and television, and much-loved channels,” she said.

“This partnership guarantees that Foxtel retains the content that our subscribers love, and BINGE can continue to deliver strong growth, with yet more premium television from Sky Studios, Universal International Studios and Peacock. The deal confirms that while major content suppliers have a growing number of partnership options in Australia, the Foxtel Group remains a key partner of choice.”

NBCUniversal MD of international networks and direct-to-consumer and distribution for Australia and New Zealand, Chris Taylor, said the company was “thrilled to continue bringing Foxtel Group subscribers an amazing breadth of NBCUniversal’s top content and much-loved channel brands via our ongoing, successful relationship”.

NBCUniversal previously had a content partnership with Nine-owned streamer Stan, which reportedly expires this year.