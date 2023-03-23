Foxtel has announced a new multi-year content deal with UK VOD service Walter Presents that includes more than 500 hours of exclusive international drama programming.

Known for its slate of foreign language drama and comedy, Walter Presents boasts titles such as Girlsquad (France), The Drought (Spain), Spiral of Lies (Belgium), New Nurses (Denmark), Thou Shalt Not Kill (Italy) and Honour (Sweden), all of which will now be available across Foxtel and Binge.

The deal also offers Foxtel Group exclusive use of the Walter Presents brand and on-platform promotion of the featured series, including introductions from co-founder and curator Walter Iuzzolino.

Iuzzolino said he was pleased to further Walter Presents’ relationship with Foxtel, having partnered with the service on 2022 drama Hotel Portofino.

“In my role dual role as producer of original English language drama and curator of premium international series, I always relish the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded partners such as the Foxtel Group whose taste palette is aligned with ours,” he said.

The deal comes less than a month after Foxtel announced a new agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to allow it to continue as the local platform for HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros., and Discovery programming.

International drama programming from Walter Presents will be available to watch On Demand on Foxtel and stream on BINGE from March 24.