Foxtel orders Ronde Media’s ‘Billion Dollar Playground’

The Foxtel Group has commissioned docu-soap reality series Billion Dollar Playground from Ronde Media, which will take audiences into the holiday homes of the super rich.

Ronde Media created and developed the format, which will screen as an 8 x 1 hour Binge Original.

To shoot in Sydney over the coming summer, the series is seen through the eyes of an elite concierge team who makes their clients team come true, focusing in on the homes, personalities and adventures of the wealthy.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, executive director of Binge and commissioning and content for the Foxtel Group, announced the commission at MIPCOM in Cannes.

“We are delighted to be working with Ronde Media to create a new Australian format, bringing together the popularity of workplace reality series, luxe living, and a tantalising slice of Australian life,” she said.

“We are looking for reality formats that are original and transport our audiences into realms that are fascinating and immersively entertaining. Billion Dollar Playground has that in diamond-encrusted spades.”

Ronde Davis founder Ben Davies, who will executive produce with David Emery, predicted the series would become a global franchise in the luxe TV space.

“The fascination with rich people and how they spend their money is endless, which is why we’re taking audiences inside some of the most luxurious properties on earth to witness the upstairs-downstairs dynamic between uber-wealthy jet-setters and the staff who service their every need. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the Foxtel Group commissioning this incredible new series,”

Billion Dollar Playground will broadcast in 2024.