“Franklin” Official Trailer from Rock Island Bend Productions on Vimeo.

When Tasmania’s Hydro-Electric Commission planned to build a dam on the Franklin River, Launceston’s Wilderness Society mobilised to protect it – a campaign that was a key part of the development of the Australian Greens movement.

Franklin, set to premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival, recounts this protest through the eyes of Oliver Cassidy, who retraces the journey on the World Heritage–listed river taken some 40 years before by his late activist father.

The documentary features interviews with former Greens leader Bob Brown, historian Aunty Patsy Cameron and entrepreneur Dick Smith, and is narrated by Hugo Weaving.

Franklin is directed by Kasimir Burgess, whose previous work includes The Leunig Fragments. The producer is Chris Kamen, with Cassidy co-producer. Writers include Burgess, Claire Smith, and Natasha Pincus.

The film is supported by Screen Australia, the MIFF Premiere Fund, Screen Tasmania and Film Victoria.