‘Gladiators’ to return on Channel 10 in 2024

Former sports stars Liz Ellis and Beau Ryan will front a new version of combat game show Gladiators for Channel 10, nearly three decades after the original went off the air.

Premiering in 2024, Gladiators will feature a new tribe of “21st-century superhumans” as they wrestle, rumble, and battle Aussie contenders from all walks of life in a test of speed, strength, stamina, agility, and power.

The new series will incorporate a combination of new events and classic challenges, such as Hang Tough, Duel, The Wall, Power Ball, Pyramid, and The Eliminator.

Johnny C. Ferraro, who co-created the orginial concept with Dan Carr, returns to executive produce the Warner Bros. International Television Production alongside Barry Poznick, with Amazon MGM Studios Distribution on board as distributors.

It’s not the first time the series has been revived, with Endemol Shine Australia bringing back Australian Gladiators for one season in 2008, following the initial program, which ran for three seasons on Channel 7 across 1995-96.

Ryan, who already hosts The Amazing Race Australia, said he was “beyond excited” to be working alongside Ellis.

“Liz is a national treasure, and we are going to have a lot of fun. I grew up watching and loving Gladiators and can’t wait to get into it,” he said.

“It’s going to be spectacular.”

Ellis, a former Australian netball team captain who was crowned Queen of the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! jungle earlier this year also expressed her enthusiasm for the reboot.

“I am super pumped to be hosting Gladiators with Beau who is in the gym as we speak trying to match it with our Gladiators,” she said.

“It is set to showcase some of my favourite Gladiator challenges from the original series as well as throw up a few new ones for us to fall in love with!”

Gladiators will air on 10 and 10 Play in 2024.