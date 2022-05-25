Goalpost Pictures has welcomed Sydney Theatre Company (STC) literary manager Polly Rowe as development producer.

Rowe brings more than 15 years of script development experience to the role, having been with the STC since 2007.

In that time, she commissioned projects such as Black is the New White by Nakkiah Lui, Switzerland by Joanna Murray-Smith, and The Harp in the South, which was adapted by Kate Mulvany from Ruth Park’s novel.

Speaking about her new position Rowe said it was an honour to be joining a company with “impressive credits and a big cultural footprint”.

“I look forward to joining the team and working with the wonderful writers on their slate, bringing exciting new stories to the screen,” she said.

Currently, the Goalpost Pictures slate includes working with Amazon Studios on rom-com Five Blind Dates, starring Shuang Hu, for Prime Video, as well as completing pre-production on television series Black Snow for Stan.

Goalpost Pictures’ partners Rosemary Blight and Kylie du Fresne said they were pleased Rowe was joining at what was an “incredibly busy” time for the company.

“Polly has an exceptional eye for identifying and developing writers and scripts, strong relationships across the creative industries and she has a superb track record for success,” they said.