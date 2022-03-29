Shuang Hu will star as a Chinese-Australian tea shop owner searching for love, family, and cultural connection in Amazon’s first original Australian feature, Five Blind Dates.

The Goalpost Pictures and Amazon Studios film is created written by Hu and Nathan Ramos-Park, and will be directed by Shawn Seet.

Whilst visiting her family in Townsville for her sister Alice’s engagement festivities, tea shop owner Lia (Hu) finds herself at a comedically tumultuous family luncheon with her best friend Mason and is gifted an unwelcome prophecy that she will soon meet her suitor. Her family, unsure of Lia’s ability to discern a partner for herself, decides to set her up on five blind dates. Even though her true passion and current focus lies in saving her tea-shop—a legacy left to her from her grandmother—Lia reluctantly agrees to go on these dates.

Joining Hu is a yet to be announced ensemble cast.

In a joint statement, Hu and Ramos-Park said: “For Five Blind Dates to be the first Australian Amazon Original Feature is such an honour. The script has been a real labour of love for us both and we can’t wait for production to begin!”

Kylie du Fresne will produce, with Goalpost colleagues Ben Grant and Rosemary Blight executive producers. Production will begin in April and take place around Sydney and Townsville.

“As a melting pot of cultures, traditions and communities, Australia is fertile ground for local stories. With Five Blind Dates, Prime Video Australia’s first feature film, we are celebrating Chinese-Australian culture and its warm family dynamics to full and joyful effect,” said Amazon Studios head of originals Asia Pacific Erika North.

“Shuang and Nathan have created an effervescent and lighthearted romantic comedy which we know will be enjoyed by millions of Prime members worldwide. We cannot wait to work with the incredibly talented Goalpost team to bring this heartwarming story to life.”

Five First Dates marks Amazon’s 15th Australian original since 2019, with others including the upcoming Deadloch, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, and Class of ’07.