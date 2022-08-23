Matt Durrant, rugby fan, general punter, and Wallaby tragic embarked on a personal mission a little under 3 years ago while travelling in Sri Lanka with his family. The burning question that ran through his mind in the wake of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan; just what had happened to Australian rugby union?

Such is the premise for Gold Digger: The search for Australian Rugby, a feature-length documentary centred on a fan’s journey to pick apart what has happened to the sport and find out how Australian rugby and the Wallabies can climb their way back to the top.

Durrant teams up with Sydney actor turned cinematographer Majdi Slaibi to interview some of rugby’s biggest names including John Eales, Michael Lynagh, Peter FitzSimons, Rod McQueen, Ben Darwin, Rod Kafer, Adam Freier and Ben Alexander, as well as former CEO John O’Neill and international guests Sir Clive Woodward, former All Black Murray Mexted, and former Wales and NZ CEO David Moffett. Joining Durrant and Slaibi in the creative team is executive producer Lara Juriansz.

The film, which is being supported by Sydney distributor Escapade Media, the film will have its Australian premiere on September 15 to coincide with the Bledisloe opener between the Wallabies and All Blacks at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne. It will be available to Foxtel and Binge subscribers via Fox Docos.