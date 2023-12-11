Golden Globe nods for Snook, Robbie, McNamara, Debicki as the awards begin new era

The most nominated titles across feature film and TV at the upcoming Golden Globes are both tied to Australian hopes, with Barbie‘s Margot Robbie and Succession‘s Sarah Snook securing nods along with scribe Tony McNamara for Poor Things and Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown.

Greta Gerwig’s Mattel-inspired comedy leads the feature nominations with nine, getting the better of release date rival, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which has eight, while Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things have seven each.

Robbie is again up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, having been nominated in the same category for Babylon last year. She is up against Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings), Natalie Portman (May December), Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves), and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

McNamara faces some tough competition in the Best Screenplay – Motion Picture field, which also includes Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Barbie), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Celine Song (Past Lives), and Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall).

Like Barbie, Succession also secured nine nominations to lead the television categories, coming in ahead of The Bear and Only Murders in the Building that have five noms apiece, and The Crown with four. It helped HBO Max top the nominations for distributors with 17, coming in ahead of Netflix with 15.

Snook, who stars Shiv Roy in the drama, moves into the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama category for her performance in the final season, having previously won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television. She will vie for the award against Helen Mirren (1923), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), and Stone (The Curse).

Debicki has secured her second consecutive nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television with her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, recognised alongside Abby Elliott (The Bear), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

January’s ceremony includes the introduction of two new categories – Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. It will also be the first time the awards have been held under a partnership between Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge, which acquired the Golden Globes from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) earlier this year.

The HFPA had previously been called out for unethical practices concerning voting, as well as a lack of diversity among their membership. As per The Hollywood Reporter, a new voting body comprising 300 journalists from 76 countries is selecting this year’s nominees and winners.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place January 7 US time. Stan will stream the red carpet arrivals from 11am AEDT, followed by the award ceremony from 12pm AEDT, on January 8.