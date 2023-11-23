GoodThing Productions appoints Lauren Merolli head of scripted development

ABC development executive Lauren Merolli has joined GoodThing Productions as head of development for scripted.

With more than a decade of experience working in TV production and broadcasting, Merolli spent time in the script departments of Neighbours, A Place to Call Home, Open Slather and Wentworth prior to joining the public broadcaster at the beginning of 2017.

In her new role, she will be responsible for leading development on narrative projects at GoodThing Productions with a focus on episodic television.

Merolli said she was looking forward to “exciting times ahead” in her new role, which is supported through Screen Australia’s Enterprise Program.

“I’m overjoyed to be joining the team at GoodThing,” she said.

“I can’t express how eager I am to contribute my passion for storytelling to fuel the expansion of our TV slate, crafting bold narratives that captivate and resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Her appointment comes as GoodThing prepares to attend next week’s Content London for the first time.

The company, whose previous projects include Nitram, The Australian Dream and Nude Tuesday, is developing an adaptation of Nick Cave’s first novel And The Ass Saw the Angel, which is being written by Scout Cripps and will be directed by Justin Kurzel, who is also producing alongside Nick Batzias, Virginia Whitwell and Cave.

Whitwell said Merolli was a welcome addition to their ranks.

“Nick Batzias and I have always seen producing scripted series as part of the plan for GoodThing Productions, reflecting the talents and stories of our incredible creatives and finding new ways to connect with audiences,” she said.

“We are thrilled that Lauren has come on board to help us engage with storytellers both new and familiar in this space.”