Screen Australia announces $4.6 million in Enterprise funding

Screen Australia has announced that 18 individuals and 15 business proposals will share more than $4.6 million in a new round of Enterprise funding.

Business recipients include production companies Blacksand Pictures, Closer Productions, SAM Content, Unless Pictures, Blackfella Films, GARUWA, Oombarra Productions, and Pink Lake Creative.

Each Enterprise individual will be paired with a personalised creative and strategic business mentor to provide dedicated highly-specialised advice to further support their goals.

Of those selected, Larissa Behrendt will be placed at Eleven Film, Mohini Herse at Merman, Rob Innes at Arrow Media, Jessica Magro at Stampede Ventures, Alexandra Keddie at Celeste Barber’s Nondescript Productions, and Huna Amweero at Stephen and Hunter Page’s Djali House.

Further, all recipients will receive exclusive access to a 12-month education program facilitated by industry stakeholders, including 113 Partners, Screen Producers Australia, Australian Directors Guild, Australian Writers’ Guild, and Australians in Film.

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason said the diverse slate of recipients showcased the “extraordinary potential and ingenuity” of Australian practitioners and businesses.

“From trailblazing production companies, emerging talent, and those looking to expand locally and globally, these Enterprise recipients are well-placed to shape the future of Australian storytelling at home and on a global stage,” he said.

The Enterprise business recipients are as follows:

Archipelago Productions : A boutique production company based in Lutruwita/Tasmania that has been operating since 2019 and most recently completed Bay of Fires for the ABC. Partners Marta Dusseldorp and Ben Winspear are the creative and business drivers of the company – producing, directing, writing, developing and performing across all projects in varying capacities. The company is a structure for artists and audiences in Tasmania to connect, tell stories of place, and to bring the unique characteristics of the state to national and international audiences. Enterprise will support Archipelago Productions to build a strong slate of projects to underpin the company’s longer-term sustainability. Funding will also be allocated to a number of key positions and activities, including the development of new intellectual property and a targeted international engagement.

The Enterprise people are as follows: