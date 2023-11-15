Gracie Otto leads ADG Award nominees

First-time narrative feature directors Noora Niasari and Gracie Otto will vie against Warwick Thornton, Jeffrey Walker and Colin and Cameron Cairnes for the top prize at the Australian Directors Guild (ADG) Awards next month.

Best Direction in a Feature Film (Budget $1M or over) is a contest between Niasari’s Shayda; Otto’s Seriously Red; Thornton’s The New Boy; Walker’s The Portable Door, and the Cairnes brothers’ horror Late Night With the Devil.

Otto is the most nominated director for the guild awards, which will be held December 5 at The Grand Electric in Sydney’s Surry Hills. She’s also nominated twice for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series for her work across both Heartbreak High and Deadloch, and is also up for Best Direction of Commercial Content for Zimmermann Fall 22 – Stargazer.

Otto’s competitors for the TV or SVOD Drama Series prize are all fellow female directors, including Emma Freeman for The Newsreader, Sian Davies for Black Snow and Jennifer Leacey for The Secret She Keeps.

Walker also earned a second nod for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Mini- Series Episode for his work on The Clearing. Other nominees in the category are Peter Andrikidis and Katrina Irawati Graham, nominated twice for Bali 2002, as well as Corrie Chen for Bad Behaviour, Stevie Cruz Martin for Safe Home, and Tony Krawitz for Significant Others.

Best Direction in a Feature Film (Budget under $1M) will see Amin Palangi’s Tennessine vie against Claire Pasvolsky’s Three Chords and the Truth, James Vinson’s Slant, Molly Haddon’s The Longest Weekend and Scott Major’s Darklands.

Three documentaries – Brenda Matthews and Nathaniel Schmidt’s The Last Daughter, Gabriel Gasparinatos’ OneFour – Against All Odds, and Thomas Hyland’s This Is Going to Be Big – will compete for Best Direction in a Debut Feature Film alongside Mark Leonard Winter’s The Rooster, Jub Clerc’s Sweet As and Matt Vesely’s Monolith.

The six nominees for Best Direction in a Documentary Feature are Allan Clarke for The Dark Emu Story, Emma Sullivan for Into the Deep, Gillian Moody for Kindred, Laurence Billiet and Rachael Antony for The Giants, Poppy Stockell for John Farnham – Finding the Voice and Selina Miles for Harley & Katya.

“The awards recognise outstanding directing in everything from mobilefirst online series and children’s TV drama to best music video, animation or feature film, and we’re delighted to see more nominations than ever this year,” said ADG president Rowan Woods.

“Judges have been blown away by the quality of entrants and have been particularly impressed by the calibre of up-and-coming talent. A win for any one of these newcomers could be the launch pad for an enduring and impactful career.”

Full list of nominees:

Best Direction in a Mobile-First Online Series Episode

Joel Ludemann Tales From 88

Erin Good Krystal Klairvoyant (E22) – Season Finale



Best Direction in a Children’s TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode

Elissa Down Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

Guy Edmonds Spooky Files (S21E9) – The Mist of Misery

Imogen McCluskey Soundtrack To Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse (S1 E10)

Julie Kalceff The PM’s Daughter (S2 E2) – Be Relentless

Nicholas Verso Crazy Fun Park (S1 E1) – I Don’t Want To Grow Up

Tenika Smith Turn Up The Volume (E6)



Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Documentary Series Episode or Documentary One-Off

John Harvey Still We Rise

Kriv Stenders The Black Hand (E1)

Nick Robinson Australia’s Wild Odyssey (E1) – Arteries and Veins

Patrick Abboud Kids Raising Kids

Stamatia Maroupas Queerstralia (E1) – The Law

Best Direction in a Documentary Short Subject

Hailey Bartholomew Ageless

Madeleine Mytkowski Salt Dreams

Sofya Gollan Imagined Touch

Tilly Robba & Steph Jowett Lesbians on the Loose

Tom Chapman Eden Alone Surpasses Thee



Best Direction in Commercial Content

Craig Melville Dead Island 2 – Another Day in HELL.A

Gavin Banks Sione’s Story – Corrective Services NSW

Gracie Otto Zimmermann Fall 22 – Stargazer

Henry Stone Square Mo-gal Webin-ya!

James Dive Don’t You Forget About Me

Selina Miles Ovaries. Talk About Them.



Best Direction in a Commercial Advertisement

Michael Spiccia Amazon Prime – Separation

Michael Spiccia Enchanté – Smell the Roses

Nash Edgerton Tag Heuer – The Chase for Carrera

Sanjay De Silva IKEA – Show Off Your Savvy

Tom Noakes Amazon Books – That Reading Feeling Awaits

Yianni Warnock Meat & Livestock Australia – Infinite Cultural Exile



Best Direction in an Online Drama Series Episode

Bonnie Cee Casino Beach – Pilot

Tam Sainsbury Time & Place



Best Direction in an Online Comedy Series Episode

Madeleine Gottlieb Latecomers (E4) – Wet

Madeleine Gottlieb Latecomers (E6) – Coming Good

Max Miller Finding Yeezus (S1 E1)

Neil Sharma Appetite (E1) – Dead Head

Neil Sharma Appetite (E2) – Pho Ken What?

Renée Mao A Beginner’s Guide To Grief (E1)

Best Direction in an Interactive or Immersive Project

Kerinne Jenkins & Nicole Hutton In Our Own Right – Black Australian Nurses’ Stories

Peter Hegedüs Sorella’s Story

Stuart McDonald Choose Love



Best Direction in a Short Film

Alies Sluiter Myth

David Ma The Dancing Girl and The Balloon Man

David Robinson-Smith We Used to Own Houses

Matthew Thorne & Derik Lynch Marungka Tjalatjunu – Dipped in Black

Neer Shelter Perspectives

Robin Summons Victim



Best Direction in a Student Film

Gabriel Murphy Enemy Alien

Gilbert Kemp Attrill Reunion

Guillym Davenport Pitch Black

Karen Liebau McPherson Laugh With Me

Stephen Di Gravio Anna

Vee Shi Jia



Best Direction in Animation

Christian Barkel Lego Monkie Kid (S4)

Ricard Cussó Scarygirl



Best Direction in a Music Video

Bill Bleakley The Teskey Brothers – True Life Trilogy

Jesse Samos Leaman Didirri – Often Broken

Kaius Potter Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow

Lucy Knox DMAS – Forever

Sanjay De Silva Jerome Farah – Concrete Jungle Fever

Toby Morris Middle Kids – Bootleg Firecracker

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Comedy Series Episode

Helena Brooks Gold Diggers (S1 E3) – I’m with the Bandits

Matthew Moore Colin From Accounts – (S1 E6) – The Good Room

Max Miller Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café (S1 E2)

Shaun Wilson Romantic Getaway



Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode

Emma Freeman The Newsreader (S2)

Gracie Otto Heartbreak High (S1 E8)

Gracie Otto Deadloch (S1 E6)

Jennifer Leacey The Secrets She Keeps (S2 E3)

Sian Davies Black Snow (E1)

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Mini- Series Episode

Peter Andrikidis & Katrina Irawati Graham Bali 2002 (E1) – Island of the Gods

Jeffrey Walker The Clearing (E1) – The Season of Unfoldment

Corrie Chen Bad Behaviour (E1) – Moth to a Flame

Peter Andrikidis & Katrina Irawati Graham Bali 2002 (E2) – From the Ashes

Stevie Cruz-Martin Safe Home (E1)

Tony Krawitz Significant Others (E1)

Best Direction in a Documentary Feature

Allan Clarke The Dark Emu Story

Emma Sullivan Into the Deep

Gillian Moody Kindred

Laurence Billiet & Rachael Antony The Giants

Poppy Stockell John Farnham – Finding the Voice

Selina Miles Harley & Katya



Best Direction in a Debut Feature Film

Brenda Matthews & Nathaniel Schmidt The Last Daughter

Gabriel Gasparinatos OneFour – Against All Odds

Jub Clerc Sweet As

Mark Leonard Winter The Rooster

Matt Vesely Monolith

Thomas Hyland This Is Going to Be Big

Best Direction in a Feature Film (Budget under $1M)

Amin Palangi Tennessine

Claire Pasvolsky Three Chords and the Truth

James Vinson Slant

Molly Haddon The Longest Weekend

Scott Major Darklands

Best Direction in a Feature Film (Budget $1M or over)

Colin & Cameron Cairnes Late Night With The Devil

Gracie Otto Seriously Red

Jeffrey Walker The Portable Door

Noora Niasari Shayda

Warwick Thornton The New Boy