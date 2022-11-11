New Zealand’s South Pacific Pictures has hired Hannah Marshall as head of scripted development.

Marshall will bring her experience as a creator, writer, director, and actor to the new role, having worked on projects across New Zealand, Australia, and the US.

The multi-hyphenate created crime drama Alibi for TVNZ with her production company, Plus6Four, and then wrote the US pilot remake of with David de Lautour for Bruckheimer Studios, CBS Studios and CBS Network. She also recently worked as a story producer for the second season of Raised by Refugees, after acting in the first season, and wrote and directed the short film Frankie Jean & The Morning Star.

Marshall has also starred in projects such as Packed to the Rafters and The Infinite Man, and recently wrapped One Winter and Homebound 3.0 in New Zealand.

As head of scripted development, Marshall will work with South Pacific Pictures CEO Kelly Martin, managing director Andrew Szusterman, and head writer James Griffin to oversee and develop new scripted projects.

South Pacific Pictures was thrilled to have Hannah on board, Martin said.

“Hannah brings a fresh voice to our business, and we are looking forward to working with her.”

Of the new opportunity Marshall said: “Over the last few years. I have had the joy and privilege of working across many facets of the film and TV industry and have been involved in bringing many passion projects, both my own and with other collaborators to the screen,”

“Stepping into this role… I’m hugely looking forward to immersing myself in local stories that reflect our uniquely Kiwi perspective and helping to bring them to life on screen.”