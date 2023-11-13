‘He Ain’t Heavy’ leads WA Screen Culture Award nominees

While David Vincent Smith’s debut feature He Ain’t Heavy is yet to officially premiere, it’s still the most nominated title for this year’s WA Screen Culture Awards.

The annual awards, founded by Revelation Film Festival director Richard Sowada, aim to celebrate achievement, innovation and ambition among Western Australian creatives across both emerging and established screen practices.

He Ain’t Heavy will vie against It Only Takes A Night for Narrative Feature Film with a Budget over $1 million award. It is also nominated for prizes recognising directing, cinematography, writing, production design and editing, while stars Greta Scacchi and Sam Corlett will vie against each other for the performance award.

This year’s WA Screen Culture Awards will be held on November 26 at Luna Leederville, hosted by comedian and YouTuber Ozzy Man Reviews, aka Ethan Marrell.

“The event is unique on the national cultural scene in its approach in platforming and unifying all moving image forms in the one event to show the depth and diversity of the local sector. In doing this, we look toward not just platforming and rewarding these forms but encouraging their development in building a fully integrated cultural environment,” said Sowada.

The nominees are as follows:

Innovation Awards

Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m

Frank and Frank

Rampage Electra

Sweet Rhythm

Violett

Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m

He Ain’t Heavy

It Only Takes A Night

Feature Documentary/Non Fiction

Black Cockatoo Crisis

Dolphins: Is Our Love Too Deep?

The Last Song

Short Film/Animation

An Origin of Rape Culture

Bird Drone

Making Waves

Max Pam: The Freddie Incident

Tee Ken Ng

The Grey Line

Student Film

Dare to Dream

Diary of Death

Injustice

Melody of Life

School Makes Me…

Tea’s Ready

Television

Claremont – A Killer Among Us

New Leash on Life

Ningaloo Nyinggulu

Music Video

Anna Schneider – Lyrebird

Booxkid – The Battle

Bad Weather – Flowers in Your Room

Moana – Kingdom and Temple

Studio Orange – Healthy Hygiene Behaviours

Game Design

Nekograms

Tactical Response: PVP, Apocalypse and Genesis

Commercial Content

2023 Certified Organic Vintage – Voyager Estate, Margaret River

Kaleep

Raith Skateboards – World Record Attempt

Real Good Honey – Nothing to Hide

Wizard Pharmacy: Xmas Rap!

World Transplant Games 2023

Moving Image and Installation

A Leap of Faith

LightWaves

Virtual Reality, 360° or Augmented Reality

Bidi Walbraaniny – Path to Healing

BoodjAR

Tactical Response: PVP, Apocalypse and Genesis

The Careful Project – Kiera Jas – Thoughts

Wiluna Martu Ranger VR – Protecting Culture and Country

Web Series or Online Content

Cool Mum

Dr Russell’s World of Curiosities

Love Me Lex

Puntukurnu – Smoking Aware

Outstanding Achievement Awards

Directing

Claremont – A Killer Among Us – Anthony Barwell

He Ain’t Heavy – David Vincent Smith

I’m Not a Nurse – Jessica Bailey

Making Waves – Christian Horgan

Raising Thunder – Kaleb McKenna

Tee Ken Ng – Ella Wright

Cinematography or Visualisation

Bird Drone – Radheya Jegatheva

He Ain’t Heavy – Lewis Potts

I’m Not a Nurse – Damian Fasolo

Marlu Man – Christian Kennedy

Tee Ken Ng – Rhys Jones



Writing

Bird Drone – Clare Toonen

Good Fortune – Lata Periakarpen

He Ain’t Heavy – David Vincent Smith

It Only Takes A Night – Callan Durlik

Love Me Lex – Sanja Katich

Ningaloo Nyinggulu – Tim Winton, Peter Rees

Performance

Frank and Frank – Myles Pollard

He Ain’t Heavy – Greta Scacchi

He Ain’t Heavy – Sam Corlett

I’m Not a Nurse – Christine Ayo

It Only Takes A Night – Ana Ika

Love Me Lex – Sarah Light



Performance Under 18s

A Novel Christmas – Koko Kelemete

Raising Thunder – Chloe Brink

Violett – Valentina Blagojevic

When Doves Fly – Lauren Campbell

Production Design (incl. costume, set design, hair and makeup etc)

A Novel Christmas – Casey Renzullo, Kayleigh Lux

He Ain’t Heavy – Emma Fletcher

It Only Takes A Night – Johnny Ma

The Redemption – Stephanie Davis

Violett – Helena Polley

Editing

Good Fortune – Saxon Wright

He Ain’t Heavy – Antony Webb

Love Me Lex – Oliver Dear

Tee Ken Ng – David Vincent Smith

The Grey Line – Scott Quayle

Sound or Sound Design

Claremont: A Killer Among Us – Ben Morris, Kim Lord

I’m Not a Nurse – Ben Morton

It Only Takes A Night – Nick Gallagher

Ningaloo Nyinggulu – Ric Curtin, Xoe Baird, Glenn Martin, Brett Stayt, Elizabeth Parer-Cook, Marcus Lorenz

Raising Thunder – Brad Habib, Holly Miller, Jake Isard, Tam Glover, Brendan Hill, James Brock

Original Music

A Novel Christmas – Andrew James Bartlett

An Origin of Rape Culture – Nicholas Gardiner

I’m Not a Nurse – Ben Morton

Raising Thunder – Robert Woods

Violett – Steven J. Mihaljevich, Ben Chase



Two Special Industry Awards will also be announced at the event – the Independent Spirit Award and the Contribution to the Industry, presented by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival.