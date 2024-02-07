‘Heart of the Man’ (Trailer)

David Cook’s debut feature Heart of the Man, produced by Bronte Pictures and New Dream Productions, will premiere at Brisbane’s New Farm Cinemas February 28, with further screenings planned around the country via Screen Inc.

The film follows aspiring boxer Chris Wundurra (Parker Little), who lives under the shadow of his father, Sammy Wundurra (Cook), a towering one-time champ in the ring. Though he has support in the form of his caring grandmother Winnie Wundurra (Roxanne McDonald) and older friend Marcus (Sean Dow), Sammy’s influence over Chris is powerful, and the young man works hard to please his father.

Haunted by the death of his wife and the role that he played in her tragic passing, Sammy pushes Chris to take a tilt at a national boxing championship, something that he never had a shot at. But when Chris meets Jamie (Tyrel Dulvarie) while training at the gym, and falls into the heady orbit of theatre owner Joey (Matt Young), he eventually realises that he is destined to walk another road entirely, one which doesn’t involve pain, brutality and violence, and one where Chris can be free from his bullish father’s vice-like grip.

In addition to starring as Sammy, Cook, a Butchulla man, is the writer, director and producer of the film, which has a predominantly Indigenous and LGBT cast. Blake Northfield also produces, with the DOP Nathan Jermyn, editor Sue Schweikert, composer Ronnie Minder and production designer Natasha Gardiner.