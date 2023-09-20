‘Heat’ (First Look)

Darren McMullen, Pia Miranda, Jane Allsop, and the UK’s Danny Dyer lead the cast of Heat, a four-part action thriller co-commissioned by Network 10 and Channel 5 that follows two families and long-time friends as they venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation.

As secrets and lies unravel, it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive.

The cast also includes Olympia Valance, Richie Morris, and newcomers Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta, and Hunter Hayden.

Fremantle’s Jason Herbison created the series, writing the scripts alongside Anthony Ellis and Margaret Wilson.

Kate Kendall directed the episodes, while Natalie Mandel was producer.

Heat will premiere Wednesday, October 4 at 9pm on 10 and 10 Play.