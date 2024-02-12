‘House of Gods’ (Trailer)

Six-part drama House of Gods, produced by Matchbox Pictures, will premiere on the ABC 8.30pm February 25.

Created by Osamah Sami and Shahin Shafaei, the series follows the lives of an ambitious Iraqi Australian family grappling with newfound power and privilege when their charismatic patriarch is elected Head Cleric of their local mosque.

Sami stars alongside Palestinian actor Kamel El Basha, as well as Maia Abbas, Safia Arain, the late Simon Elrahi, Priscilla Doueihy and Majid Shokor. Fadia Abboud directed all six eps.

House of Gods was developed by Blake Ayshford, produced by Bree-Anne Sykes and executive produced by Sheila Jayadev, Ayshford, Debbie Lee and Sami. ABC EPs are Sally Riley and Brett Sleigh.

Major production investment in the series came via Screen Australia and the ABC, with further financial support from Screen NSW.

The series will makes its overseas premiere in the international competition at Series Mania in France in March. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is handling international sales.