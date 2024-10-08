‘How to Make Gravy’ (Trailer)

Nick Waterman’s How to Make Gravy revisits the story told in Paul Kelly’s 1996 song of an inmate named Joe writing a letter to his brother Dan on December 21 as his family prepares to celebrate their first Christmas without him.

Daniel Henshall and Brenton Thwaites play Joe and Dan, respectively, with Kate Mulvany taking on the role of Joe’s sister Stella opposite Damon Herriman as Stella’s husband Roger.

Also appearing are French actress Agathe Rousselle as Joe’s wife Rita, Jonah Wren Phillips as Joe’s son Angus, Rose Statham and Izzy Westlake as Joe’s twin daughters Frank and Dolly, Eloise Rothfield as Dan’s daughter Mary, and Eugene Gilfedder and Kym Gyngell as brothers Gary and Murray.

There is also Hugo Weaving as veteran lifer Noel who throws Joe a lifeline to help him evade the prison’s resident troublemaker Red, played by Kieran Darcy-Smith. Musicians Adam Briggs, Brendan Maclean, Dallas Woods, Patience Hodgson, and Zaachariaha Fielding all make cameo appearances.

The film’s soundtrack features original songs by Meg Washington, who adapted the story for the screen with Waterman. The pair alos produce alongside Hamish Lewis and Schuyler Weiss, with Michael Brooks executive producing for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, along with Susannah George, Alison Hurbert-Burns, and Foxtel Group managing director Amanda Laing. The film, which is financed with support from Screen Queensland, will be distributed internationally by Fifth Season.

How To Make Gravy will be available to stream on Binge from Sunday, December 1.