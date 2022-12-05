Renee Webster’s How to Please a Woman had a satisfying night at Sunday’s WA Screen Culture Awards, taking home four awards, including Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1 million.

Webster also triumphed in the Outstanding Achievement in Writing category, while editor Merlin Eden and actor Hayley McElhinney were also recognised.

Filmed in Fremantle and Perth last year, the comedy-drama opened on 250 screens when it was released in May, going on to earn $2.4 million at the Australian box office (Numero).

The most nominated film of the night, Martin Wilson’s Pieces, converted two of its 11 nods to win awards for Narrative Feature Film with a budget under $1 million and Production Design.

Of the other major categories, Tim Mummery’s Namarali received the Feature Documentary prize, while Olivia Martin-McGuire’s Freedom Swimmer won the Short Film or Animation award and Outstanding Achievement in Sound/Sound Design.

Two Special Industry Awards were also awarded as part of the event, with lawyer Joan Peters awarded Contribution to the Industry Luna Palace Cinemas managing director Ingrid van den Berge named as the recipient of the Independent Spirit Award.

Revelation Film Festival director Richard Sowada said he couldn’t have been happier with the response to the awards and the subsequent ceremony at Luna Cinemas Leederville.

“With more than 200 entries across categories that capture games, art and traditional forms, our national and international judges had their work cut out for them – which is the whole point,” he said.

“More than that though was the enormous diversity of WA work presented to them, which is something we should all be proud of, and congratulations to all entrants, nominees, and winners.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

Innovation Awards

Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m

o Pieces

Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m

o How to Please a Woman

Feature Documentary / Non Fiction

o Namarali

Short Film / Animation – presented by Raz Rentals

o Freedom Swimmer

Student Film – presented by the City of Vincent

o Walk Run Strive

Music Video

o The Hills – The Faim

Game Design – presented by StemSmart

o Isle of Trials: Curse of the Fire Gods

Commercial Content – presented by PAV

o Queens on the Edge

Moving Image and Installation Art – presented by the City of Vincent

o Making Dalison

Virtual Reality, 360° or Augmented Reality – presented by XR:WA

o Galup VR Experience

Web Series or Online Content – presented by RevStream

o Making Dalison

Outstanding Achievement Awards

Directing – presented by The Backlot Perth

o Where All Light Tends To Go – Ben Young

Cinematography or Visualisation

o Facing Monsters – Rick Rifici

Writing

o How to Please a Woman – Renee Webster

Performance

o How to Please a Woman – Hayley McElhinney

Performance Under 18s – presented by The Ali Roberts Studio

o (Not So) Great Expectations – Lauren Campbell

Production Design (incl. costume, set design, hair and makeup etc)

o Pieces – Dennon Pike, Monique Wilson, Kristie Rowe, Tess Rowe, Shannon Murphy

Editing – presented by Sandbox

o How to Please a Woman – Merlin Eden

Sound or Sound Design – presented by Soundbyte

o Freedom Swimmer

Original Music – presented by RTRFM 92.1

o Laugh With Me – Sean Tinnion