‘Ice Maiden’ (Trailer)

Documentary Ice Maiden tells the story of Aussie solo sailor and adventurer Lisa Blair, who daringly circumnavigated Antarctica, non-stop with no physical assistance.

From terrifying storms and near-fatal collisions with looming ships to personal anguish and constant danger, her journey is steeped in anxiety, hope, and inspiration, as she hurls herself at every obstacle with positive energy and a relentless will to win.

Nathaniel C.T. Jackson wrote, directed, produced, and lensed the film, with James Blannin-Ferguson serving as co-director, co-writer, and editor.

Ice Maiden will screen in NSW at the Hayden Orpheum, on August 11 and at The Ritz Randwick on August 12; in Victoria at the Classic Cinema on August 18; and in Queensland at New Farm Cinema on August 25.

There will also be screenings in Christchurch at Alice Cinema, June 30, in Wellington at The Roxy on July 14, and in Auckland at The Capitol on July 14. It is being distributed by Screen Inc.