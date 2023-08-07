‘It Only Takes A Night’ (Trailer)

Callan Durlik’s It Only Takes A Night follows four best friends on a girls’ night out in London who end up learning to own their worth, redefine their destinies, and support each other despite their differences.

Eliza Taylor leads a cast that includes George Pullar, Sana’a Shaik, Arielle Carver-O’Neill, Charles Grounds, and Jaime Ureta, with Western Australian Academy of Performing Art’s (WAAPA) Ana Ika making her feature debut.

Durlik wrote the script and also produces alongside Kara Pisconeri and Josh Horneman for A Touch of Madness Studios, while Taylor is executive producer on the project. The creative team also includes cinematographer Jim Frater.

Filmed in Perth, the film secured distribution in multiple territories, including the US.

It will premiere across Reading Cinemas Australia and New Zealand on August 15.