Jason Clarke, Tony McNamara, Annette Davey among Australians invited to join the Academy

Australia is well represented in the latest round of invitees to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today.

Among the 487 practitioners to be extended membership are actor Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer), Academy Award-nominated writer Tony McNamara (The Great), cinematographer Andrew Commis (Blueback), editor Annette Davey (Dreamin’ Wild), production designer Annie Beauchamp (Penguin Bloom).

Others in the 2024 cohort include actors Jessica Alba, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, and Catherine O’Hara, along with filmmakers S.S. Rajamouli (RRR) Lila Avilés (Totem), and Jayro Bustamante (La Llorona).

Davey, an Adelaide native who honed her craft in Sydney before continuing her career in the US told IF she was “extremely honoured and excited to be invited to join the academy”.

“It’s something I have always dreamed of to be a part of and I feel extremely fortunate to be asked to join,” she said.

“Especially growing up in Australia, with the film industry so far away, it seems like a huge honor and I am super excited. Now I can’t wait to attend the screenings and events!”

Women make up 44 per cent of this year’s invitees, a 4 per cent increase from 2023, while 41 per cent are from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, representing a 7 per cent rise. The actors, casting directors, costume designers, documentary, executives, makeup artists, and hairstylists branches have invited more women than men.

Further, 14 branches invited the majority of their candidates from countries or territories outside of the US.

“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement.

“These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”