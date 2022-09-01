Jennie Zeiher has been appointed the president of Rising Sun Pictures (RSP) by parent company Fuse Group, a role which will see her take over day-to-day operations from managing director and co-founder Tony Clark.

Zeiher has worked for RSP for 15 years, most recently as head of business development, helping to secure high-end work for the VFX company. She is also a current board member of the Visual Effects Society’s Australian branch.

“It is our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality artistry and service to our clients that has helped make RSP an icon in the visual effects industry and a trusted partner for filmmakers,” she said.

“It is an honour and a privilege to lead such a talented crew at RSP and to help facilitate what is next for the both the business and its people”.

In her new role, Zeiher reports to Group CEO Sébastien Bergeron and manages both the Adelaide and Brisbane studios, which employ more than 230 people. Clark remains managing director, consulting to both.

Bergeron said he was proud to elevate Zeiher into the role.

“She is a natural leader who has an exceptional vision for RSP’s brand,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing to collaborate with her and to build the next generation of visual effects studios alongside The Fuse Group’s sister brands.”

Zeiher’s appointment frees up frees up Clark to drive long term strategy, partnerships and innovation.

“Jennie was the obvious choice to be RSP’s next leader,” Clark said.

“Her skills, knowledge, strong relationships with clients and sheer passion for the organisation will ensure RSP’s continued success. Jennie has my full support and I know she will excel in this role.”

Rising Sun Pictures was acquired by the Fuse Group last April, whose portfolio of brands also includes FuseFX, FOLKS and El Ranchito. Recent RSP credits include Recent Elvis, Thor: Love and Thunder, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Cowboy Bebop, Hawkeye, Jungle Cruise, Black Widow, Candyman and Mortal Kombat.