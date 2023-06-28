Jenny Taing joins VicScreen board

VicScreen has welcomed financial services lawyer Jenny Taing as a board member.

Taing serves as special counsel at Hive Legal where she advises in financial services law.

She previously worked as head of product Implementation for global fund managing giant, Vanguard, and also spent more than a decade as a lawyer at the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.

Taing brings more than 15 years of board and committee experience to the agency, three of which were at Screen Australia as board director.

She said she was looking forward to utilising her skills in her new position.

“I am so honoured and privileged to be appointed to the VicScreen board and have the opportunity to work with such a highly esteemed team to ensure that Victoria continues to showcase the depth and diversity of its amazing local talent on the world stage, highlighting our state’s reputation as a global screen destination,” she said.

Taing will work alongside board members Liz Grainger, Leonie Morgan, Louisa Coppel, Andrea Denholm, Mitu Bhowmick, Greg McLean, Tiriki Onus, Blake Mizzi, and president George Lekakis in matters relating to the governance, strategy, and risk management of the organisation, including approving funding decisions recommended by VicScreen’s committees and panels.

Lekakis expected the appointment by Victorian Creative Industries Minister Steve Dimopoulos to have a positive impact.

“Jenny Taing’s invaluable leadership will help spearhead our state’s plan to put our screen industry at the centre of Victoria’s growth and prosperity,” he said.

“I look forward to working alongside her as we work towards our vision.”