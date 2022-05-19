Julia Zemiro hits the road for the last time in the ninth and final season of Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery, premiering Sunday, June 19 at 7.40pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Over the last decade, Julia has taken well-known personalities on road trips back through their lives, revisiting the places and moments that shaped who they are today.

Finishing with four, forty-five minute specials, the show is going out with a bang featuring three legends from the worlds of media, music, and dance.

TV icon Ray Martin, Queen of pop Marcia Hines, and celebrated choreographer and director Stephen Page will all open up and share intimate moments and parts of their lives that they rarely reveal.

In an extra special final episode of the series, Zemiro will go on her own home delivery.

Enlisted for the journey are four guest interviewers – beloved gardening guru Costa Georgiadis, satirist Mark Humphries, actress Justine Clarke and comedian Judith Lucy.

Each of them will help Zemiro relive the significant moments from her life and take turns walking her through the places that made her who she is today.

Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery is a CJZ Production made in association with ABC.

The creative team includes director and executive producer Damian Davis, series producer Asha Anderson, CJZ executive producer Nick Murray, ABC head of entertainment Nick Hayden, and ABC Executive Producer Frances O’Riordan.