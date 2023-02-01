The Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) has hired Kingston Anderson as its new executive officer.

Anderson is well known to industry as a previous CEO of the Australian Directors’ Guild, a position he held for eight years from 2011 to 2019.

More recently, he has been working with various organisations such as Screen Illawarra, and is currently producing a documentary for the ABC that will screen later this year.

“The AGSC plays an important role in the screen industry ecosystem and with the increase in production Australia wide, it is more important than ever to ensure our industry creatives get the advocacy and support they need in their careers as they contribute to the industry,” said Anderson in a statemetn.

“I am excited to join the AGSC in this part-time role to help achieve better outcomes for screen composers who are vital for our screen industry to grow into the future.”

Dale Cornelius, elected president of the guild late last year, welcomed the guidance of Anderson as it enters a new chapter.



“As the recently elected President I am keen to work with the industry to raise the level of awareness of screen composers and the important part they play in creating our unique screen culture whilst protecting the intellectual property that goes hand in hand with this,” Cornelius said.



“We are at a crucial stage of development for the industry with the… release of the National Cultural Policy by the federal government and the rapid increase in production in Australia from local and overseas production companies. We must ensure that Australian screen composers are seen as a pivotal part of not only the film and TV sector, but as valued contributors to the broader cultural discourse.”



Anderson started with the AGSC on January 23 and will be working alongside Stephanie Li, marketing and operations co-ordinator.

