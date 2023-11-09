Screen Music Award wins for Michael Yezerski, Benjamin Speed, Amanda Brown

Michael Yezerski was a double winner at tonight’s Screen Music Awards, while Benjamin Speed took out Feature Film Score of the Year for The Portable Door.

Yezerski, who was up for three awards this year, walked away with both Best Television Theme and Best Music for Children’s Programming for Netflix’s Ivy + Bean, which he worked on with long-term collaborator and director Elissa Down.

Speed’s score for The Portable Door, which included a full orchestra and choir, as well as his own own recordings, won the night’s major prize in a category that also included Cornel Wilczek and Thomas Rouch for Talk to Me, Chris Wright for The Secret Kingdom and Anna Liebzeit for The Survival of Kindness.

Speaking to IF prior to the awards, the composer he wanted the score to be accessible and speak to the film’s fun and adventure, but also a give sense of strangeness that spoke to its magical elements.

“In my creativity and music, I’m always obsessed with the exact fine balance of order and chaos,” he said.

Held by the APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers at Forum Melbourne, the night was hosted by Susie Youssef with co-presenters David Wenham and Remy Hii.

Other winners included Amanda Brown, who took home Best Music for a Television Series or Serial for her work on Prime Video’s Deadloch, while Mark Bradshaw won a Screen Music Award for the first time for his score for The Clearing, taking home Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie.

Nigel Westlake won Best Soundtrack Album for Blueback, recognising his work with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Damien Lane and Jodi Phillis won Best Original Song Composed for the Screen for Rollercoaster from ABC series Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse. The series follows the story of four music-obsessed teens on a mission to win the triple j Unearthed High competition, who find themselves trapped in an abandoned building during a zombie apocalypse.

Cezary Skubiszewski took home his tenth Screen Music Award, winning Best Music for a Documentary for Flyways, while James Mountain won his first in Best Music for a Short Film for Mud Crab.

In a testament to the continued global phenomenon that is Bluey, Joff Bush took home Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas, breaking a 15-year winning streak by composer Neil Sutherland. The DA’s Office’s Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks won the equivalent award for Australia for the tenth time, for works including MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, and Beauty and the Geek Australia.

The full list of winners are below:

Feature Film Score of the Year

The Portable Door

Composed by Benjamin Speed

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing

Best Television Theme

Ivy + Bean

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Published by BMG

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Deadloch

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

The Clearing

Composed by Mark Bradshaw

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Rollercoaster from Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse

Composed by Damien Lane & Jodi Phillis

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Documentary

Flyways

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski

Best Music for a Short Film

Mud Crab

Composed by James Mountain

Best Soundtrack Album

Blueback

Composed by Nigel Westlake

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Ivy + Bean

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Published by BMG

Best Music for an Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Earbuds

Composed by Lance Gurisik

Published by Massive Publishing

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia*

Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas*

Composer: Joff Bush

For: Bluey

*Most Performed categories are determined by statistical analysis.