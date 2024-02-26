Kristen Hodges joins Archipelago Productions as development executive

Archipelago Productions has appointed producer Kristen Hodges as development executive.

Hodges joins from Screen Australia, where she has been a consultant since early last year, before which she was the agency’s development and investment manager for scripted, working on productions such as Strife, One Night, Spooky Files, White Fever, and Addition.

She is also the founder and principal of Bird Eggs Films, through which she was a producer on the 2022 drama feature Mother Mountain and documentary Ticketyboo, while also working as a line producer on Epic Films’ First Day.

Hodges has previously worked as an executive at Seven West Media and as an associate producer at Elevate Entertainment in the US.

In her new position, she will work with artistic directors Marta Dusseldorp and Ben Winspear to create, develop, and produce projects for the Tasmanian-based production company, which was launched in 2019.

The appointment comes as Archipelago Productions prepares to film the second season of ABC drama Bay of Fires on the state’s west coast.

Hodges said she looked forward to expanding the Archipelago slate and “delivering captivating stories that unashamedly reveal our identity and transcend geographic boundaries”.

It’s a rare gift to partner with a team whose values align so closely to mine – where passion for great storytelling, curiosity about our world and the people in it alongside a nurturing space for our collaborators and partners,” she said.

Dusseldorp said her company was driven to tell unique authentic Australian stories that took risks, innovated, and inspired, both in Tasmania and all around the country.”

“As we begin pre-production on season two of Bay of Fires, it’s wonderful to welcome Kristen to the team to develop new and exciting projects together,” she said.

